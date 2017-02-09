Brenda Simpson speaks at AARP

Brenda Simpson with Project Graduation spoke at the January meeting of the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926. A $500 donation was presented to Brenda by George Virga, President of the organization. Pictured above from left are Dody Bayard, Brenda Simpson, George Virga, Carolyn Constance and Jack Muller. You may contact Brenda at 504.682.0753 to volunteer or make a donation. The club meets the fourth Saturday of the month (January- November) for 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 8201-A W. Judge Perez Dr. The next meeting is February 25. For additional information please contact George Virga, President at 504.278.1367.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/