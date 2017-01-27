Capt. Charles Borchers addresses conference on Stalking Awareness
Fri, 2017-01-27 09:02 News Staff
Capt. Charles Borchers, director of the Community Relations Division of the Sheriff’s Office, told a conference on Stalking Awareness and avoiding becoming a crime victim that it’s always best to follow their common sense instincts. “There is sometimes a little voice in your head that tells you not to do something or don’t go to a certain place because it may be dangerous,” Borchers told a conference co-hosted Jan. 18 by the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Shelter and the Metropolitan Center for Women and Children.
