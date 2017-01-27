Davies third graders study different body systems in Science Class
Fri, 2017-01-27 09:04 News Staff
Third graders at Joseph Davies Elementary have been studying about the different body systems in science. Students in Catherine Randall’s class are pictured here working on a group activity. Each group was assigned a different body system including the skeletal system, the digestive system, nervous system, circulatory system, and respiratory system.
