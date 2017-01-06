Francois de Lery Chapter, NSDAR coordinates Wreaths Across America at Chalmette Battlefield

The Francois de Lery Chapter, NSDAR, once again coordinated the annual Wreaths Across America Program at Chalmette National Historic Cemetery. The program began 25 years ago with wreaths being placed at Arlington National Cemetery and has since spread to over 1,100 military cemeteries across the country.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/