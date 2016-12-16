Huff with COPS for Christmas speaks at Nov. AARP meeting

Angela Huff with COPS for Christmas spoke at the November meeting of the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926. George Virga presented Angela with a donation of $500 to the organization by the AARP Club. Donations to COPS for Christmas can be made at the 911 Communication Building on W. St. Bernard Hwy. Pictured from left are Carolyn Constance, Dody Bayard, Cpl. Cindy Gioe, George Virga, Maj. Angie Huff, Dep. Darlene Ricks and Sgt. Shannon Cooper. The AARP club meets the fourth Saturday of the month, January through November at 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 8201-A W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette. Their next meeting is January 28.

