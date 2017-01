Justin Heintz Jr. and Jessica Erler proudly announce the birth of their second son, Jacoby Heintz, born January 3rd 2017 at 5:01pm, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz. and 21 1/2 inches long.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/