Kiwanis Foundation gives back to flood victims

In August 2016, the Greater Baton Rouge Metropolitan area was inundated with over 20 inches of rain over a 72 hour period causing catastrophic damage to the entire region. This event brought back vivid nightmarish memories to the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard’s membership, having experienced the wrath of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. While Hurricane Katrina was horrific, there is one fond memory that several of our members still embraced to this day. We remember the compassion, generosity and financial support extended by the very same residents who today are rebuilding their communities and lives as a result of the Great Flood of 2016. Specifically, in late 2005 the leadership within today’s impacted flood area hosted a gala fundraising event to benefit our public school system. It was a beautiful event in a time when most needed. The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard felt it was our Time and Opportunity to “Give Back.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/