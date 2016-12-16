Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Marina Village in Chalmette

St. Bernard Parish Officials were on hand for the Ribbon Cutting of the Marina Village, a planned unit development located on Marina Road in Chalmette. The owner of this new subdivision, Robert Berthelot, was joined by Parish President Guy McInnis and Chamber Executive Director Stephen Reuther. The Marina Village is a peaceful waterfront community, secluded from the noise of the city. Exclusive and new, this 10 unit planned community is located on the left when you turn on Marina Road, just before Marina Estates and only minutes away from the heart of St. Bernard. All units will boast wonderful views of the water and landscaped grounds. Marina Village will give you that serene waterfront lifestyle, quick access to the world by boat or auto, and all without leaving the comfort of St. Bernard Parish.

