Spring Enrollment Opportunities are Still Available at Nunez Community College
Fri, 2017-01-27 09:01 News Staff
College’s Upcoming Fast Lane 2 Session Begins on March 15
Nunez Community College will be offering a Fast Lane session beginning on Wednesday, March 15. Registration for the eight-week Fast Lane 2 session is open now and will remain open through the start of classes in March. “Fast Lane courses are complete classes offered in half the usual time,” explained Becky Maillet, dean of student affairs at Nunez. “With our Fast Lane sessions, the next opportunity to enroll is always only a few weeks away. Students don’t have to wait until the summer semester or next fall to start or continue their education,” she added.
