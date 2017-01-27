Spring Enrollment Opportunities are Still Available at Nunez Community College

Lane session beginning on Wednesday, March 15.

Registration for the eight-week Fast Lane 2 session is

open now and will remain open through the start of

classes in March.

“Fast Lane courses are complete classes offered in half

the usual time,” explained Becky Maillet, dean of student

affairs at Nunez. “With our Fast Lane sessions, the

next opportunity to enroll is always only a few weeks

away. Students don’t have to wait until the summer

semester or next fall to start or continue their education,”

she added.