St. Bernard Animal Shelter participates in All Paws Matter

St. Bernard Parish Animal Shelter spent a good part of the day on Saturday, November 12 at the “All Paws Matter” event that was held at Sidney Torres Park. The shelter staff Kyle Menant, June Livicarri, Donna Miller, and Charlotte Luna, received help from Parish President Guy McInnis, Councilmembers Wanda Alcon and Howard Luna as well as the many wonderful volunteers. Over 100 dogs received rabies licenses and vaccinations and about 50 were microchipped.

Dr. Liz Friedman who provides veterinary services to the shelter as well as LASPCA doctors Dr. Gina Cheunk and Dr. Adrianna Smith spent the better part of their Saturday donating their time vaccinating and implanting microchips.

