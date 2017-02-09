St. Bernard Volunteers visit St. Margaret’s

The St. Bernard Volunteers and Community (SBVFC) recently went to St. Margaret’s Nursing Home in New Orleans to play bingo and serve refreshments to its residents. Those that attended are pictured, from left: Maxine Wilson, Yvonne Spicuzza, Linda Woodward, Carolyn Little, Judy Barattini, Carol Ludwig, Joan Garofalo, Jerrilee Odinet, Linda Gaudet, Fay Shirley and Shelia Shultz.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/