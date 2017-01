Chalmette High defensive coordinator Joe St Philip and four Chalmette High football players were chosen to participate in the Orleans v Jefferson All-Star high school football game. Pictured, from left: Laterrel Hill, Hunter Bell, Coach Joe St Philip, Mikael Blaise and Tramaine Cutler.

