Arlene Meraux Elementary Celebrates its Topping Out

By Amber Prattini

With the final piece of steel laid in place at the Arlene Meraux Elementary School site in Chalmette, it was time for Gibbs Construction, LLC to have their “topping out” party on December 1.

Following tradition, a fir tree was placed on top of the building that can be seen from Paris Road during the day and illuminated with multi-colored lights at night. The next step of this ancient rite involved a delicious BBQ lunch, where tradesmen, representatives of Lachin Oubre Architects, the St. Bernard Parish School Board, Superintendent Doris Voitier and members of the Meraux Foundation celebrated the project milestone.

