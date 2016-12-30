Jazz In June Concert Series Coming in 2017

St. Bernard Parish Gov. is pleased to announce it has received a $3,977 grant from ATMOS Energy to fund a new Jazz in June concert series in 2017. The grant will help fund the musical talent that will perform the concerts. “This is another way for us to improve the quality of life for our residents,” stated Parish President Guy McInnis. Jazz in June is a new program envisioned as a family-friendly free concert series in Torres Park.