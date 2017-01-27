Knights of Nemesis parade to hit streets February 18
Fri, 2017-01-27 09:10 News Staff
2017 KNIGHTS OF NEMESIS ROYALTY
The Knights of Nemesis 12th Anniversary Parade is scheduled to hit the streets of St. Bernard on Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m. This year’s parade will feature 19 fl oats with 22 marching units and 350 riders. Riders will be throwing a special parade t-shirt, medallion beads, cups and other novelty items.
