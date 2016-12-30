PARISH GEARING UP FOR CELEBRATION
Fri, 2016-12-30 11:20 News Staff
The Battle of New Orleans is St. Bernard’s piece of history. At the Chalmette Battlefield 202 years ago, a battle was fought against an invading British army that cemented the Louisiana Purchase as the United States’ rightful property. St. Bernard will celebrate that history and honor the fallen on both sides of the battle with its annual series of commemorative events taking place Jan. 6 and 7 at the Chalmette Battlefield.
