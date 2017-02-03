Public invited to Krewe of Lourdes Ball on Feb. 11

The Krewe of Lourdes will hold its 67th Annual Carnival Ball on Saturday, February 11 in the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium and Grand Ballroom, Chalmette. The theme will be “Beyond the Sea.” The Krewe of Lourdes Carnival Ball is free and open to the public. A supper dance will immediately follow the ball. Tickets to the supper dance are $65 per person, which may be purchased by contacting Lena Nunez at 504.491.5266.

