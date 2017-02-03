Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program instructors receive Kiwanis Club Life-Saver Award

For the last eight years, Lt. Lisa Jackson and Sgt. Darrin Miller have worked with more than 600 fifth-graders each school year - in every St. Bernard public and private school - with the aim of saving kids from a life of drug addiction, crime committed to get money for drugs and a probable prison term, if not death.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/