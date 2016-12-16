Sheriff Pohlmann appointed to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission by Gov. Edwards

Sheriff James Pohlmann has been appointed to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, representing the 1st Congressional District, by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I want to be involved in overseeing programs which promote safety on the state highway systems,’’ Sheriff Pohlmann said. “Too many people are needlessly killed or injured each year in traffic accidents.”

