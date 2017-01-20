St. Bernard BPW Club awards Golden Circle Award to Wanda Alcon
Fri, 2017-01-20 09:36 News Staff
The St. Bernard Business & Professional Women’s Club recently awarded its annual Louise B. Gorbaty Golden Circle Award at its membership dinner. This award was started by one of our founding members, Mrs. Gorbaty, who wanted to give a special recognition to a member, who was not an officer of the club, and gave 100% to the club and community throughout the year.
