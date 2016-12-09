St. Bernard Commemorates Pearl Harbor’s 75th Anniversary

By Amber Prattini

“St. Bernard Parish has a proud military history and its residents have fought in every war since the Revolutionary War. Many World War II veterans called and still call St. Bernard home,” said Parish President Guy McInnis. “They are the greatest generation and have contributed to making St. Bernard what it is today.”

On Wednesday, December 7, the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association - Ed Jones Chapter hosted the Seventy- Fifth Anniversary Memorial Ceremony of the Bombing of Pearl Harbor.

