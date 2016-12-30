St. Bernard Parish President Selects Louis Pomes as Interim CAO

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis has selected Louis Pomes to serve as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Pomes began his career with Parish Government in 1981 as an Equipment Operator. Over the years he has served in various capacities including Road Manager and Acting Public Works Director. Pomes also worked with the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District as Levee Superintendent where he was responsible for maintaining 60 miles of levees and flood protection.