Tiny Houses, Large Controversy

By Amber Prattini

New single-family housing units have not usually been the sort of construction that has rallied current residents and offi cials to oppose, but three new houses, intended to reside on one 60 feet wide lot, created quite a stir on Chalmette Avenue in Chalmette.

With mixed emotions surrounding the 480-square-feet dwellings, the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) blocked the latest parking variance and stalled the developer’s progress at a public hearing held on Thursday, February 2.

Developer Ralph Menesses obtained his building permit for two small lots from each side boundary of the larger lot in March 2016. Construction did not start until November, Menesses told the board in multiple meetings with the St. Bernard Parish Offi ce of Community Development staff he wanted to ensure he was following all the rules and regulations before proceeding. “I was advised by multiple people there that I was 100 percent,” Menesses described. “Not 70, not 80, not 99.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/