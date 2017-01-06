Tomasseo speaks at Kiwanis Meeting

Katie Tomasseo, Tourist Commissioner and Department Manager St. Bernard Parish Government Office of Tourism, was the Kiwanis Club guest speaker at the recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard. Katie updated everyone on the efforts of the Tourism Office in particular to St. Bernard’s History, Culture, Public Relations Campaign and the upcoming Reenactment of the Battle of New Orleans.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/