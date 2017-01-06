OLOL Community Center Ground Breaking
Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond recently joined Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church-Violet Pastor Luke Nguyen for the ground breaking ceremony of the Our Lady of Lourdes Community Center.

Tomasseo speaks at Kiwanis Meeting

Katie Tomasseo, Tourist Commissioner and Department Manager St. Bernard Parish Government Office of Tourism, was the Kiwanis Club guest speaker at the recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard. Katie updated everyone on the efforts of the Tourism Office in particular to St.

2016 Orleans-Jefferson High School All-Star Game

Chalmette High defensive coordinator Joe St Philip and four Chalmette High football players were chosen to participate in the Orleans v Jefferson All-Star high school football game. Pictured, from left: Laterrel Hill, Hunter Bell, Coach Joe St Philip, Mikael Blaise and Tramaine Cutler.

PARISH GEARING UP FOR CELEBRATION
St. Bernard Parish President Selects Louis Pomes as Interim CAO

