Public invited to Krewe of Lourdes Ball on Feb. 11
The Krewe of Lourdes will hold its 67th Annual Carnival Ball on Saturday, February 11 in the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium and Grand Ballroom, Chalmette.
St. Bernard Parish Government has crews from one end of the parish to the other working on a number of projects including repairing broken water lines, pouring cement and replacing drainage pumps.
For the last eight years, Lt. Lisa Jackson and Sgt. Darrin Miller have worked with more than 600 fifth-graders each school year - in every St.
Second graders at Joseph Davies Elementary have been learning about “weather” in science. Students in Jena Sullivan’s class are pictured here making observations during an experiment.
The students at Lacoste Elementary School, in Mrs. Arnona’s Kindergarten Class, recently held a wedding for the letters Q and U!
