Kiwanis Club scholarship recipients attend the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard to receive their spring scholarship stipend.
Lady Owls Beat Higgins 44-28 in District Play
Fri, 2017-01-20 09:39 News Staff
VFW Auxiliary attends party for homeless veterans
Fri, 2017-01-20 09:34 News Staff
Streetscape Project in Arabi progressing along
Fri, 2017-01-20 09:33 News Staff
It’s a BOY! Jacoby Heintz
Fri, 2017-01-20 09:31 News Staff
Justin Heintz Jr.
OLOL Community Center Ground Breaking
Fri, 2017-01-06 15:46 News Staff
Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond recently joined Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church-Violet Pastor Luke Nguyen for the ground breaking ceremony of the Our
Tomasseo speaks at Kiwanis Meeting
Fri, 2017-01-06 15:44 News Staff
Katie Tomasseo, Tourist Commissioner and Department Manager St. Bernard Parish Government Office of Tourism, was the Kiwanis Club guest speaker at the recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St.
2016 Orleans-Jefferson High School All-Star Game
Fri, 2017-01-06 15:42 News Staff
Chalmette High defensive coordinator Joe St Philip and four Chalmette High football players were chosen to participate in the Orleans v Jefferson All-Star high school football game.
Francois de Lery Chapter, NSDAR coordinates Wreaths Across America at Chalmette Battlefield
Fri, 2017-01-06 15:39 News Staff
The Francois de Lery Chapter, NSDAR, once again coordinated the annual Wreaths Across America Program at Chalmette National Historic Cemetery.
AARP Pakenham Swears in Offi cers and Board Members
Fri, 2017-01-06 15:38 News Staff
Officers and Board Members for the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926 were sworn in at the Dec. 17 Holiday/Installation Luncheon.
PARISH GEARING UP FOR CELEBRATION
Fri, 2016-12-30 11:20 News Staff