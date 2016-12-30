Jazz In June Concert Series Coming in 2017
“Boatman” celebrates 90th Birthday
St. Bernard Parish Officials and local Historical Society observe anniversary of the Battle of Lake Borgne
Sheriff Pohlmann appointed to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission by Gov. Edwards
Sheriff James Pohlmann has been appointed to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, representing the 1st Congressional District, by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
St. Bernard Chamber holds annual Gala
JJ, Saints Super Fan, brings contagious spirit to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office
Jarrius Robertson, better known as JJ the Saints Super Fan, has a small stature because of a chronic liver disease called biliary atresia, which has affected his physical growth.
Huff with COPS for Christmas speaks at Nov. AARP meeting
Angela Huff with COPS for Christmas spoke at the November meeting of the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926. George Virga presented Angela with a donation of $500 to the organization by the AARP Club.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Marina Village in Chalmette
St. Bernard Parish Officials were on hand for the Ribbon Cutting of the Marina Village, a planned unit development located on Marina Road in Chalmette.
Kiwanis Foundation gives back to flood victims
In August 2016, the Greater Baton Rouge Metropolitan area was inundated with over 20 inches of rain over a 72 hour period causing catastrophic damage to the entire region.