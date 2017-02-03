Public invited to Krewe of Lourdes Ball on Feb. 11

The Krewe of Lourdes will hold its 67th Annual Carnival Ball on Saturday, February 11 in the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium and Grand Ballroom, Chalmette. The theme will be “Beyond the Sea.” The Krewe of Lourdes Carnival Ball is free and open to the public. A supper dance will immediately follow the ball.

Parish saves monies by doing work in-house

St. Bernard Parish Government has crews from one end of the parish to the other working on a number of projects including repairing broken water lines, pouring cement and replacing drainage pumps. Road Department crews are throughout the parish replacing sidewalks and driveway aprons.

Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program instructors receive Kiwanis Club Life-Saver Award

For the last eight years, Lt. Lisa Jackson and Sgt. Darrin Miller have worked with more than 600 fifth-graders each school year - in every St. Bernard public and private school - with the aim of saving kids from a life of drug addiction, crime committed to get money for drugs and a probable prison term, if not death.

Make It Rain

Fri, 2017-02-03 09:07 News Staff

Second graders at Joseph Davies Elementary have been learning about “weather” in science. Students in Jena Sullivan’s class are pictured here making observations during an experiment.

 

Pages

Community

Make It Rain

Second graders at Joseph Davies Elementary have been learning about “weather” in science. Students in Jena Sullivan’s class are pictured here making observations during an experiment.

 

Lacoste Elementary Kindergarteners celebrate letters Q and U wedding
Davies third graders study different body systems in Science Class
Capt. Charles Borchers addresses conference on Stalking Awareness
Spring Enrollment Opportunities are Still Available at Nunez Community College

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532